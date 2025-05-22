Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,043,570 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 251.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of O-I Glass worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OI

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.