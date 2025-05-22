Millennium Management LLC Acquires 806,780 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2,601.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Independence Realty Trust worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,968 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,457,000 after acquiring an additional 793,403 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust
In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 3.7%
Shares of IRT stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $22.26.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
