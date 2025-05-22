Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 6.1%

WMS stock opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $181.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

