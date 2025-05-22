Millennium Management LLC Buys 296,863 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 83.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $191,873.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,602.35. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $106,761.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,081.47. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $1,023,208 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

