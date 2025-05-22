Millennium Management LLC Buys 4,914,680 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 225.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914,680 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $19,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,322,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 280,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

