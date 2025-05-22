Millennium Management LLC Buys 803,274 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1,199.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,274 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.18%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

