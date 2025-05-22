Millennium Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,979 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Powell Industries worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Powell Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Powell Industries by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $174.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.93. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.01 and a twelve month high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

