Millennium Management LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,666 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.25% of Guess? worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Guess? by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Guess? by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GES opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $25.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. Guess?’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

