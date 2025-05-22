Millennium Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 888.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,997 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Gentex worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 369,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 126,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

