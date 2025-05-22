Millennium Management LLC Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of National Fuel Gas worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -580.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

