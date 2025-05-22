Millennium Management LLC Has $16.84 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,338 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Spire worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 77.34%.

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

