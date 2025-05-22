Millennium Management LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

