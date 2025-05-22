Millennium Management LLC Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.