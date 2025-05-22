Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 908.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,722 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

