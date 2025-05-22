Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.34.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.