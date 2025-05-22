Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 1,114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835,129 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,101,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,328,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

