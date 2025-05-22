Millennium Management LLC Purchases 47,761 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at $530,303,606.91. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 7,200 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

