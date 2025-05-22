Millennium Management LLC Purchases 531,762 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 2,109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.49% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $16,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 182,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Intercorp Financial Services Announces Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $382.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 77,988 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,005.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,699,159.72. This represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

