Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $329.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 339.62%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

