Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in DT Midstream by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,235 shares of company stock valued at $109,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

