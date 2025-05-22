Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 286,622 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 89,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

