Millennium Management LLC Sells 177,688 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,688 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

