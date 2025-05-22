Millennium Management LLC Sells 307,681 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NMI by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 786.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,235 shares of company stock worth $4,113,998 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.64 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

