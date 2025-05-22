Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,560 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $55,100,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $38,946,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of DaVita by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 179,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.44 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

