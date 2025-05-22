Millennium Management LLC Sells 741,487 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5%

COLD opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.