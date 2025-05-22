Millennium Management LLC Takes $16.30 Million Position in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 897,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,299,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Magnera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAGN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of MAGN opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54. Magnera Corp has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnera

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Magnera’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Curt Begle acquired 20,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $284,052.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,217.41. This trade represents a 84.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

