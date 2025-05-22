Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE BNL opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.