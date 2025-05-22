Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,237 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

