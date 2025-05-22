MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,018 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

