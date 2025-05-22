MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,750. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

