MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 199,454 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 943,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.1%

OPCH stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

