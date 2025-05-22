MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,451 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

