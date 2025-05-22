MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 558 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,807,000 after purchasing an additional 404,863 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,413,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,611,000 after buying an additional 241,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 545,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 223,320 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.