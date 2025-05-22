MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 864 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 163.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $125.73 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.