MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $52.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,952,954.72. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,248,393. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.