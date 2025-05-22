MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enstar Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 106,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enstar Group

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $335.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $291.90 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.05.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

