MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 614,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after buying an additional 333,138 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 101,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Down 1.3%

UGI opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

