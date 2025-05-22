MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arcellx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,955 shares of company stock worth $3,495,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 0.34. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

