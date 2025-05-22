MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sunrun worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after buying an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $114,087.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,540 shares of company stock valued at $595,944. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

