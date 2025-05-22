MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 78,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

In related news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

