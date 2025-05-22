MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,011 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.76 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,101,042.64. This trade represents a 5.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

