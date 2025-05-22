MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,153 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

