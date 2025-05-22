MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,342 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $309.68 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $264.33 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.05 and a 200 day moving average of $339.31.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total transaction of $3,121,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,712.18. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $17,054,780. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

