MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,157 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $21,691,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,937,000 after buying an additional 243,531 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $7,503,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $7,432,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Our Latest Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.0%

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.