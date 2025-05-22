MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,745 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.