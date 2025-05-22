MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 30,284 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.05. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.