MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 363 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $147.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.83. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

