MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Avient worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $8,344,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Avient by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Avient by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after buying an additional 797,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

