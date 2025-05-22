Mizuho Downgrades TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) to Hold

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXNM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. TXNM Energy has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. TXNM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TXNM Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

