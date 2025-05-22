Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.67. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10,601,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

